Man found dead in Highland glen on Christmas Day identified By Press Association December 28 2021, 3.36pm Stanley Stewart's body was found in Glen Nevis on Christmas Day (Yui Mok/PA)

A man found dead in a Highland glen on Christmas Day has been identified following a police appeal. A member of the public found the body of Stanley Stewart, 55, from Falkirk, at around 11am on Saturday beside the River Nevis in Glen Nevis. Police Scotland said his death was not being treated as suspicious. Detective Inspector Andrew Bilton, of South Highland CID, said: "Our thoughts remain with Mr Stewart's family at this difficult time. "We are grateful to everyone who helped our inquiries following our earlier appeal for information."