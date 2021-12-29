Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid cases likely to keeping rising until mid-January, expert warns

By Press Association
December 29 2021, 12.02pm
Experts say the booster vaccine rollout ‘is most effective way we can manage this pandemic’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Coronavirus cases in Scotland are expected to keep rising until at least the middle of next month, an expert has said.

Dr Linda de Caestecker, director of public health at NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, said coronavirus levels in both Scotland and her health board area are currently at the highest they have been since the start of the pandemic.

With infections expected to keep rising in the coming weeks, she called on people to protect themselves by getting vaccinated – with a particular plea for those who have already had their first two doses to come forward for a booster.

Speaking at a vaccination centre at Hampden Park stadium in Glasgow, Dr de Caestecker said: “We don’t have queues, people can be seen very quickly, we have plenty of vaccinators, we have really ramped it up.

“You can go online and book an appointment the same day or you can just turn up.”

She stressed that booster vaccinations are the “most effective way we can manage this pandemic”, adding: “The important thing is the booster vaccination protects against serious disease from Omicron.

“We’re still seeing cases even in people who are vaccinated but it reduces your risk of serious disease substantially.

“It’s so easy to get, it will reduce the risk of transmission as well, but the important thing is that risk of serious disease.”

Dr de Caestecker said the NHS is still able to cope, despite the continued pressure from the pandemic.

She said: “Our hospitals, our general practice, our assessment centres, are under a lot of pressure, but they are coping.”

While infections are at a record level, she added: “We’re not seeing the same translation of infections into serious disease that we saw in previous waves, because people are vaccinated.”

She urged people to “be more cautious than you would in normal times” over Hogmanay, and added: “We have still got rising cases, and if you are going to meet with people test before you go, do a lateral flow test, do not go if it’s positive.

“Do not go if you are symptomatic, we are still hearing of people going out and socialising even with symptoms. Do not do that. Be cautious and test.”

