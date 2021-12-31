Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Driver killed in collision involving stolen car

By Press Association
December 31 2021, 5.46pm
A stolen car was involved in a fatal collision in Aberdeen (Peter Byrne/PA)
A stolen car was involved in a fatal collision in Aberdeen (Peter Byrne/PA)

The driver and passenger of a stolen car fled the scene of a crash that left a 42-year-old man dead, police have said.

A silver Volkswagen Golf that had been reported stolen was involved in a collision with a white Dacia Sandero in Aberdeen on Thursday evening.

Police Scotland said the 42-year-old Dacia driver was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he died from his injuries, but the two men in the VW had left the scene of the collision at the junction of Hilton Drive and Hilton Avenue at approximately 6.25pm.

A search has been launched to find the two men who fled on foot.

Sergeant Steve Manson from the North East Road Policing Unit said: “Tragically, this collision has resulted in the death of the male driver of the Sandero and our condolences are with his family at this time.

“A family have been left devastated by this incident and this is compounded by the driver leaving the scene of the incident. The vehicle involved had been stolen a short time earlier and we are urgently trying to trace the driver.

“If anyone who has knowledge of the occupants, or who was within the Golf at the time of the collision, then please do the right thing and contact us immediately.

“Similarly, we ask anyone who witnessed the crash, or has dashcam footage of the incident or vehicles prior to the collision, to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked contact the Road Policing Unit on 101, quoting reference number 2559 of 30 December 2021.

Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier