Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Seven out of 10 Scots worried about energy price hikes, research reveals

By Press Association
January 2 2022, 12.02am
Seven out of 10 Scots surveyed are worried about fuel bills becoming more unaffordable in 2022 (Martin Keene/PA)
Seven out of 10 Scots surveyed are worried about fuel bills becoming more unaffordable in 2022 (Martin Keene/PA)

Seven out of 10 Scots are worried about rising energy costs, research has found.

Polling carried out by YouGov for Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS) found 48% are “fairly worried” about bills for their gas and electricity becoming less affordable – with a further 22% describing themselves as “very worried”.

It comes after the energy price cap – which limits what firms can charge on their default tariffs – was raised twice in 2021, with another increase expected in April 2022.

CAS fair markets spokeswoman Kate Morrison said: “After a challenging year for consumers in 2021 when it comes to energy costs, people are bracing themselves for a tough year in 2022.”

She added: “People have already had two difficult price rises in the past 12 months, and all the evidence points to further record rises this coming year.

“That, added to rising inflation more generally, will see some people really struggle.

“It’s also important to note that people are worried about bills becoming more unaffordable – so that doesn’t just mean higher bills but more challenging household budgets generally, from rising prices in the shops to falling or stagnant incomes.”

Free, impartial and confidential advice on dealing with fuel bills and other issues is available from the Citizens Advice Bureau, with Ms Morrison saying: “During the pandemic we unlocked around £147 million for people. For energy advice, people who saw a gain were around £272 better off.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier