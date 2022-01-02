Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Police investigate wilful fire-raising at Covid testing centre

By Press Association
January 2 2022, 10.48am
Firefighters extinguished the flames at a Covid test centre in Dumbarton (Jane Barlow/PA)
Firefighters extinguished the flames at a Covid test centre in Dumbarton (Jane Barlow/PA)

Police are investigating an incident of wilful fire-raising at a Covid testing centre in West Dunbartonshire.

A fire at the centre in Risk Street, Dumbarton, on January 1 was described by Police Scotland as a “deliberate act”.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene, with the fire extinguished.

No-one was injured and the incident has not affected test services at the centre, the police added.

Officers are investigating, with police appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Constable Thomas O’Donnell said: “We are in the process of reviewing CCTV footage from the area and the surrounding area, and I’m confident it will provide useful information on the suspect and the incident.

“However, I would like to appeal to anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious to contact us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]