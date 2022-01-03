Man found injured in car park dies By Press Association January 3 2022, 1.26pm Updated: January 3 2022, 1.34pm The man was found in a car park in Greenock (Jane Barlow/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man who was found injured in a car park on New Year’s Day has died in hospital. Emergency services were sent to Ann Street in Greenock after the 22-year-old was found in a car park on Sunday, at around 3.50pm. Paramedics took him Inverclyde Royal Hospital, but he died a short time later. Detectives have now launched an investigation into the circumstances of the his death, and officers have said his next of kin have been informed. A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were made aware of a 22-year-old man who found injured at a car park off Ann Street in Greenock around 3.50pm on Sunday January 2. “The man was taken to Inverclyde Royal Hospital but died a short time later. “His next of kin are aware. “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close