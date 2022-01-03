Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

‘Similarities’ after parked cars destroyed by fire

By Press Association
January 3 2022, 8.08pm
Police have appealed for information (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Detectives say there are “similarities” after four parked cars in one town were destroyed by fire.

South Lanarkshire Police have appealed for information about the fires in Hamilton.

A car was found on fire in Sneddon Terrace at 10.35am on Monday.

Three cars have been set alight in Reid Terrace – on January 2, on December 23 and on November 10.

Detective Inspector Gordon Sneddon said: “We were keeping an open mind about links between each of the incidents, though there are similarities about each of the fires.

“We would urge anyone who may have information about the incidents, or who may have dash cam or private CCTV footage to get in touch.

“We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have seen a small, silver hatchback style car in the area over the past few weeks.

“Officers will also be carrying out regular patrols of the area to provide reassurance and anyone with concerns or information is encouraged to speak directly to an officer.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting 0705 of 23 December, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

