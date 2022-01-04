Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man seriously injured in gang attack in Glasgow

By Press Association
January 4 2022, 4.26pm
A man was seriously injured in an attack by a gang of people in Glasgow.

The 55-year-old was set upon by a group of people at the corner of Tullis Street and Greenhead Street in Bridgeton at around 8.15pm on Monday.

Police Scotland said he was “attacked by a number of unidentified people”.

He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment to a serious injury that was not believed to be life-threatening.

Detective Constable Jay Gill said: “Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have seen or heard any disturbance around the area on Monday evening to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone with dashcam footage or private CCTV.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 2802 of January 3 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

