Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Knifeman injures petrol station worker during attempted robbery in Glasgow

By Press Association
January 4 2022, 4.26pm Updated: January 4 2022, 4.32pm
Police are appealing for information (Jane Barlow/PA)
Police are appealing for information (Jane Barlow/PA)

A knifeman threatened a petrol station worker in Glasgow before making off empty handed in what one detective described as a “frightening experience”.

Police Scotland have launched an investigation into the attempted robbery after a man went into the petrol station in Cumbernauld Road at about 7.40am on Monday and threatened a 25-year-old working in the shop with a blade.

The worker suffered minor injuries when he tried to grab the weapon off the man, and the suspect made off empty handed in the direction of neighbouring Hogganfield Loch.

Police Scotland
A 25-year-old man sustained minor injuries and the suspect made off empty handed in the direction of Hogganfield Loch. (Jane Barlow/PA)

Detective Sergeant Chris Lafferty said: “Although nothing was taken this was a frightening experience for a man who had simply just been at his work that morning.

“We would ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident or noticed anyone in the area acting suspicious to get in contact with police.

“I would also ask anyone who has possible dashcam or personal CCTV footage of the area to get in contact with officers.”

The suspect was described as a white man with greying stubble.

He was wearing a grey beanie hat, a dark green jacket, black trousers and white trainers.

Police Scotland said anyone with information about the incident should call 101, quoting incident number 0550 of Monday, January 3.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]