Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Ferry services cut due to Covid-related staff absences

By Press Association
January 4 2022, 8.26pm
A ferry (John Linton/PA)
A ferry (John Linton/PA)

Ferry operator Caledonian MacBrayne (CalMac) has announced temporary changes to several timetables to cope with Covid-related staff absences.

CalMac ferries, for passengers and freight, serve Scotland’s islands across the north and west.

A CalMac spokesperson said the increasing number of crew on vessels and staff in ports either testing positive, self-isolating or waiting for PCR test results has meant that CalMac is unable to operate to full capacity. 

Since Christmas Eve, when there were 35 staff off due to Covid-19, absences have increased by 166% to 93 on Monday.

The latest figures show that 93 crew and 18 port staff are unavailable because of Covid.

This equates to a Covid absence rate of 9% among vessel crews and 5% among port staff and is in addition to a non-coronavirus absence rate of 6%.

CalMac managing director Robbie Drummond said: “Over the past week the number of Covid-related absences amongst vessel crew has increased by 166%, from 35 on Christmas Eve to 93 on Monday.

“Covid absences amongst port staff have risen by one third over the same period.

“The loss of such large numbers of staff makes it necessary for us to take immediate action to try and preserve essential services to communities.

“We fully appreciate the difficulties these changes will cause for some of our customers, and we apologise for any disruption that may result.

“However, because this situation is changing rapidly, we must protect core services, which is why we are now having to introduce this temporary timetable.”

All services, irrespective of timetable or service change, are subject to change, cancellation or interruption at very short notice.

The firm said: “Our ports of Stornoway, Ullapool, Uig, Lochmaddy, Lochboisdale, Castlebay, Armadale, Mallaig, Coll, Tiree, Ardrossan and Brodick will be operating reduced hours focused on sailing times.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier