Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Police appeal over missing Glasgow man ahead of birthday

By Press Association
January 5 2022, 12.06pm
Vincent Barr has been missing since September 2020 (Police Scotland/PA)
Vincent Barr has been missing since September 2020 (Police Scotland/PA)

A renewed appeal to help find a man missing for more than a year has been launched by police who want to reunite the Glaswegian with his family by his birthday.

Vincent Barr was last seen crossing the Tradeston Bridge – known as the Squinty Bridge – on September 18 2020 and has been missing ever since.

On the eve of his 56th birthday, officers say his “devastated” family just want him to return and are appealing for any information that could help locate him.

Known as Vinny or Bardo, the 55-year old disappeared while walking towards the Tradeston area of Glasgow and has not been seen in the city since.

Mr Barr, who lived in the Govan area but was originally from Milton, is described as white, between 5ft 6ins and 5ft 8ins and of a medium build. He has short, light-brown hair and brown eyes.

He walks with a slight limp and, when last seen, he was wearing a grey Nike hoodie, black jogging bottoms and grey training shoes.

Inspector Bob Anderson, from Helen Street police station, said: “It is Vincent’s 56th birthday on January 6 and there is nothing more we would want than for him to be found and reunited with his family.

“Unfortunately, despite significant enquiries and searches, he has not been seen or heard from since he was last seen in Tradeston nor the other areas he frequents, such as Glasgow city centre, Saracen, Possil and the west end of Glasgow.

“His family are understandably devastated about him being missing and not knowing where he is; they just want him home.

“I would again urge anyone who has possibly seen Vincent, or who has any knowledge of where he might be, to please get in touch with us.

“It’s imperative any information, no matter how small, is passed onto local officers.  Please call 101, quoting reference number 1116 of Sunday September 20 2020.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier