Covid disruption sees some pupils learning online as schools return

Some pupils have begun the new school term learning remotely as the Omicron variant causes disruption across the country.

There is a mixed picture as children returned to the classroom on Wednesday, with some councils reporting all schools are operating as normal while in other areas a number of children are learning online.

Schools in around a third of Scotland’s 32 council areas reopened on Wednesday, while others return later this week and some early next week.

In Aberdeenshire, Kincardine O’Neil primary school is partially closed for pupils on Wednesday due to staff self-isolating.

— AberdeenshireCouncil (@Aberdeenshire) January 5, 2022

A statement on the Aberdeenshire Council website said: “Due to staff isolating, Kincardine O’Neil School building will not be open to pupils today.

“Pupils should log on to Google Classroom using the login sent at the end of term and undertake activities that have been set.”

In Clackmannanshire, all but one educational establishment reopened on Wednesday.

Pupils at Muckhart Primary School are learning remotely this week for Covid-related reasons.

In the Falkirk Council area, a class at Bankier Primary School and one at Dunipace Primary School are doing lessons online due to Covid.

South Lanarkshire Council, East Renfrewshire Council and East Dunbartonshire Council said their schools are operating as normal on Wednesday, while Orkney Islands Council and Glasgow City Council said no schools or classes are currently closed as a result of Covid.

No schools in West Dunbartonshire are closed on Wednesday.

The council said 13 teachers are self-isolating on the first day of term but the absences are being covered by colleagues within the schools affected.

Scotland registered the second-highest number of new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, with 17,259 cases reported and a test positivity rate of 35.3%, with 16,103 cases recorded on Wednesday, a test positivity rate of 26.9%.

Virus expert Dr Christine Tait-Burkard, of the University of Edinburgh, has warned it is “almost inevitable” that Omicron cases will rise further as pupils return to school.

The Scottish Government has urged secondary school pupils to take a lateral flow test before going to class, while those aged 12-15 are encouraged to have their second coronavirus jab.

Safety guidance for schools was updated in December in light of Omicron and mitigations include physical distancing, one-way systems and the correct use of face coverings.

All secondary school children are being asked to take a lateral flow test on the night before or morning of their first day back, and thereafter to test twice a week and also in advance mixing socially with people from other households.

In an update to the Scottish Parliament, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said changes announced to self-isolation rules from midnight on Wednesday will help schools.

— ScotGov Education (@ScotGovEdu) January 3, 2022

These include cutting the isolation period from 10 days to seven for Covid cases without a fever if they return negative lateral flow tests on day six and seven.

In addition, household contacts of a positive case will no longer have to isolate for 10 days but instead take lateral flow tests for seven days, provided they are either aged under 18 years and four months or are fully vaccinated.

Ms Sturgeon said: “Our priority is to keep schools open and to minimise further disruption to education.

“However, with community transmission high, I know the next few weeks will be challenging for pupils, staff and parents.

“Using lateral flow tests will help. So too will the changes to self-isolation rules – updated education guidance reflecting these changes will issue shortly.

“We will also work with councils to ensure the guidance issued before Christmas is followed to keep schools not just open but as safe as possible.”