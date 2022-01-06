Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Couple dragged along street and injured in carjacking

By Press Association
January 6 2022, 10.44am
Police are appealing for witnesses (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A couple were dragged along the street and injured as they tried to stop their car being stolen.

Police Scotland said the “very frightening ordeal” began when a man walking in Kilmarnock began damaging cars and struck the blue Mazda 2.

The occupants of the car got into an argument with the suspect, who then entered the car and drove off with it.

The couple tried to stop the car being stolen and were briefly dragged along the street, causing minor injuries.

The robbery happened at around 6.25pm on Wednesday in Low Glencairn Street, at the junction of Maggie’s Bar and Kitchen and Lidl supermarket.

Some 35 minutes later, the car was found on fire at Tarryholme Drive, Irvine.

The suspect is described as white, aged between 20 and 30 with a slim but muscular build.

He has short hair and was wearing a blue jumper.

He is believed to have previously been in the company of a woman in her 20ss with a larger build.

Detective Inspector Andrea Templeton said: “Fortunately neither of the victims were seriously injured, but this was still a very frightening ordeal for them and it was made all the more distressing because of the theft of their vehicle.

“We are pursuing a number of lines of inquiry to identify the suspect and would ask anyone who recognises him, or who witnessed this incident, to contact police immediately.

“Similarly, if your vehicle was in Low Glencairn Street, Kilmarnock, or Tarryholme Drive, Irvine, during the evening of Wednesday January 4 and has dashcam footage that may be able to assist with our investigation, then please also get in touch.”

Information can be passed to police by calling 101, or alternatively an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

