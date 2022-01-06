Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Scotland

Witnesses sought after fatal hit-and-run crash

By Press Association
January 6 2022, 5.06pm
Police are appealing for witnesses to the fatal crash (David Cheskin/PA)

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a hit-and-run crash left a father dead.

Gabriel Lungu, from Romania, was driving a white Dacia Sandero when the vehicle was in collision with a silver Volkswagen Golf in Aberdeen.

The crash happened at the junction of Hilton Drive and Hilton Avenue at about 6.25pm on December 30.

Emergency services attended and the 43-year-old was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, but he later died from his injuries.

The two male occupants of the Volkswagen, which police said had been stolen minutes before the collision, fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police said extensive inquiries are ongoing to trace them.

Mr Lungu’s family released a statement through Police Scotland after his death.

They said: “Gabriel Lungu, a much-loved husband, father, grandfather and friend, was taken from us.

“Gabriel was truly one in a million.

“The most selfless, caring, and kind man you could ever wish to know.

“There was nothing you could ask of him that was too much – he would help in any way he could, no matter what.

“Regardless of any problems of his own that he might have had, he did his best to ensure everyone around him was happy and cared for.

“His death has left a hole in our family that can never be filled and he will be missed every day.”

Sergeant Steve Manson, of North East Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are very much with Mr Lungu’s family at this sad time.

“The vehicle involved had been stolen a short time earlier and our inquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances.

“I urge those who were in the Golf at the time of the incident, or anyone who has knowledge of the occupants, to please do the right thing and contact us immediately.

“Similarly, we ask anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage of the incident or vehicles prior to the collision to come forward.

“Those with information can contact police via 101, quoting reference number 2559 of December 30. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

