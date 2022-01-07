Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Overnight snow brings disruption for motorists

By Press Association
January 7 2022, 7.44am Updated: January 7 2022, 11.24am
Snow has fallen in Glasgow and elsewhere across Scotland (PA)
Motorists are facing challenging driving conditions with snow falling across many parts of Scotland.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of snow and ice for much of Scotland, warning that frequent sleet, hail and snow showers may lead to some disruption to travel.

Traffic Scotland reported that heavy snow overnight is affecting many routes, including the M77 and M74, and urged drivers to take extra care.

Coldest UK January temperatures
(PA Graphics)

It said multiple vehicles had been stuck on the M8 eastbound off-slip at junction 16 in Glasgow due to difficult driving conditions at around 6.40am, with gritters deployed to the scene.

The incident was later cleared.

Bear North West Trunk Roads said there is snow on routes including the A82 in the Glencoe and Tyndrum area, the A9 and the A83.

Rannoch Station
It was a wintry scene at Rannoch Station on the West Highland Line (Clive Marshall/PA)

Meanwhile, police in East Dunbartonshire tweeted: “Please take care if you need to head out in your car this morning.

“There are a number of vehicles abandoned throughout East Dunbartonshire due to the weather. Stay at home if you can, and travel later once the roads are a bit clearer.”

In the Highlands, Grantown Grammar School and Kingussie High School were closed due to severe road conditions, while in South Lanarkshire several schools delayed opening until 10am.

Rannoch Station
A railway worker clears snow from the platform at Rannoch Station in the Highlands (Clive Marshall/PA)

The Met Office warning is in force until midday on Friday and covers central Scotland, Tayside and Fife, south-west Scotland, Lothian and Borders, Strathclyde, Grampian and the Highlands.

It warns of a risk of icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, and says snow showers are likely.

The warning states: “Winds will be gusty around heavier showers and there is also a risk of lightning strikes from isolated thunderstorms in some coastal districts.”

