Man found with serious injuries after police and coastguard operation By Press Association January 7 2022, 9.32pm Police said the man suffered serious injuries (Peter Byrne/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has been found with serious injuries after police and the coastguard were involved in a joint operation. Police were alerted to an incident in Marine Drive, Dunbar, at about 4pm on Friday. Teams from North Berwick, Dunbar and Eyemouth Coastguard were involved in the rescue. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received report of concern for a person in the Marine Road area of Dunbar, around 4pm on Friday January 7 2022. “The man has been taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Lifeboat volunteers’ casualty training turns into real-life rescue Attempted murder probe launched after man found with life-threatening injuries Police arrest 16-year-old boy after body found in Dorset home Murder investigation launched after man found dead in Dorset