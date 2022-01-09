Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

CCTV images issued of two men wanted over Glasgow assault

By Press Association
January 9 2022, 7.46pm
Police are seeking two men over an assault in Glasgow (Peter Byrne/PA)
Police are seeking two men over an assault in Glasgow (Peter Byrne/PA)

Police have released images of two men aged between 20 and 30 who are wanted over an assault.

Detectives issued pictures of the men in connection with an assault on Cumbernauld Road, near to its junction with Duke Street, Glasgow.

The assault happened at 10.40pm on Sunday October 17 last year.

The first man being sought by Police Scotland detectives (Police Scotland/PA)

The first man is white with a shaved head and faint stubble.

He was wearing a dark, hooded zipper top with a white logo on the left arm, a dark T-shirt with white writing, dark tracksuit bottoms, dark trainers and a beige Gucci skip hat.

The second man is also white, of slim build, clean shaven, with short dark hair swept across his forehead and a receding hairline. He was wearing black and grey Nike trainers.

Police Scotland detectives want to speak to this man (Police Scotland/PA)

The two men, or anyone with information on this incident or who recognises the men in the images, are asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 3743 of October 17 2021. Alternatively people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier