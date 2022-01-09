Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

‘Captivating’ poet Jackie Kay takes to Braemar’s Burns Night stage

By Press Association
January 9 2022, 11.10pm
Scotland’s Makar, the national poet, Jackie Kay (Denise Else)
Scotland’s Makar, the national poet, Jackie Kay (Denise Else)

Scotland’s former Makar, the national poet, Jackie Kay will take to the stage of St Margaret’s Braemar on January 23.

A spokesperson for St Margaret’s Braemar said: “The ‘in conversation’ event, chaired by renowned singer and broadcaster Fiona Kennedy, will delve into the fascinating life and work of the captivating Scottish poet, playwright and novelist whose works have featured in over thirty literary collections.”

The event takes place two nights before Burns Night on January 25.

Ms Kay has recently concluded her five-year term, from 2016 to 2021, as Makar (the Scottish equivalent of Poet Laureate) and is professor of Creative Writing at Newcastle University.

Ms Kennedy said: “Jackie Kay is one of the most enthralling writers we have in Scotland right now and it will be an absolute delight to hear her talk about her life and listen to some of her work.

“She has such warmth, humour, an infectious smile and the ability to draw in an entire audience who will no doubt hang on her every word.

Singer Fiona Kennedy
Singer, songwriter and broadcaster Fiona Kennedy (Photo Jane Barlow/PA)

“And what a back catalogue we can hope to delve into — over 30 years of published work and Jackie’s sharp, imaginative and witty observations on life and love in poetry, plays and prose. ”

Kay was born in Edinburgh in 1961 to a Scottish mother and Nigerian father and adopted at birth.

She was brought up in Glasgow, studying at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama and Stirling University – where she read English.

The experience of being adopted and growing up within a white family of communist activists inspired her first collection of poetry, The Adoption Papers.

More recently, her book Red Dust Road won Scottish Book of the Year in 2010, while poetry collection Fiere was shortlisted for the Costa Poetry Award and Saltire Society Book of the Year.

Ms Kennedy added: “On the eve of Burns Night in Braemar — a village steeped in connections from Robert Louis Stevenson to Nan Shepherd — where better to hear from one of Scotland’s living literary greats.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier