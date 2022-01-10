Man charged after death of 22-year-old found seriously injured in car park By Press Association January 10 2022, 8.10am Police said a 27-year-old man has been charged (David Cheskin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has been charged in connection with the death of another man found seriously injured in a car park. Adam Anderson, 22, was found in a car park off Ann Street, Greenock, Inverclyde, at about 3.50pm on Sunday January 2. Mr Anderson, from Greenock, was taken to the Inverclyde Royal Hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later. Police Scotland said a 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death. Adam Anderson was found injured in Greenock (Police Scotland/PA) He is expected to appear at Greenock Sheriff Court on Monday. Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Grainger said: “Our thoughts remain with Adam’s family and friends at this terrible time. “We would also like to thank the public for their assistance with our investigation.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Murder inquiry launched after death of man found injured in car park Man found injured in car park dies Man charged after Livingston couple found dead on Boxing Day Stalkers, gamblers, sudden deaths and a pie fight — the year in review in Dundee Sheriff Court