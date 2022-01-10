Man in court on murder charge after 22-year-old’s death By Press Association January 10 2022, 1.38pm Police are investigating the death of Adam Anderson, 22, who was found seriously injured in Greenock (David Cheskin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has appeared in court charged with murder following the death of another man found seriously injured in a car park. Adam Anderson, 22, was found in a car park off Ann Street, Greenock, Inverclyde, at about 3.50pm on Sunday January 2. Mr Anderson, from Greenock, was taken to Inverclyde Royal Hospital in the town but was pronounced dead a short time later. Adam Anderson died after he was found seriously injured in a car park off Ann Street, Greenock, on January 2 (Police Scotland/PA) Jordan Cunningham, 27, was charged with murder and attempting to defeat the ends of justice when he appeared at Greenock Sheriff Court on Monday. He did not enter a plea and was committed for further examination and remanded in custody. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Two teenagers charged with murder following death of man in Christchurch Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies aged 78 Man charged after death of 22-year-old found seriously injured in car park Attempted murder probe launched after man found with life-threatening injuries