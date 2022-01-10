Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Robbers forced shopworker into car and made him open store

By Press Association
January 10 2022, 2.14pm Updated: January 10 2022, 2.44pm
Police are appealing for information (David Cheskin/PA)
Police are appealing for information (David Cheskin/PA)

A shopworker was pushed into a car and driven back to his workplace by two robbers who forced him to open the store before stealing a four-figure sum.

Police are hunting the pair who targeted the 24-year-old at 10.45pm on Thursday as he walked on Spey Street, having finished his shift at the Scotmid store in Leven Street, Edinburgh at 10pm.

They forced him into a stolen blue Volkswagen Tiguan car and drove him to the store, where they threatened him and made him open the shop.

The suspects stole a four-figure sum of cash from the shop and drove off at around 11.25pm.

The Tiguan, with registration number SF08 WPU, was later found on fire in Lochend Park, next to the basketball court.

Police are appealing for information about the incident which happened in the Tollcross area of the city on January 6.

Detective Inspector Kevin Tait from Edinburgh Division CID said: “We believe that this was a targeted attack and that those responsible had been following the victim prior to approaching him and forcing him to allow them entry to his place of work.

“While this was a very frightening experience for him, thankfully he was uninjured and we are now pursuing a number of lines of inquiry to trace the suspects.”

Police said investigations had established that the vehicle was stolen from a break-in at Maybury Car Sales in Turnhouse Road on December 12 2021.

Anyone with information about the two men, or anybody who saw the Volkswagen Tiguan either in the hours around the incident, or in the past few weeks, is asked to contact police immediately.

Those with information can contact Edinburgh CID via 101 quoting incident number 3131 of January 6 2022 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]