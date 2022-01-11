Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man, 29, dies after three-vehicle crash on the A70

By Press Association
January 11 2022, 4.32pm
Police attended the scene of the crash in Rigside, South Lanarkshire (Jane Barlow/PA Wire)
A van driver has died after a three-vehicle crash in South Lanarkshire.

The smash, between a Vauxhall Astra van, a Volkswagen Crafter van and a Nissan Micra, happened on the A70, Ayr Road, in Rigside at about 10am on Monday.

Police Scotland said the 29-year-old driver of the Vauxhall van was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin had been informed, they added.

Sgt Craig McDonald said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Those in the Volkswagen van were uninjured, officers said, while a woman travelling in the Nissan was taken to University Hospital Wishaw for treatment after suffering a non-life threatening injury.

Sgt McDonald said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances which led to this incident and I would urge any witnesses who have not yet spoken to an officer to come forward.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone with dashcam or any other footage which could help our inquiries.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 0721 of 10 January, 2022.”

