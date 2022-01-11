Man, 29, dies after three-vehicle crash on the A70

An error occurred. Please try again.

A van driver has died after a three-vehicle crash in South Lanarkshire.

The smash, between a Vauxhall Astra van, a Volkswagen Crafter van and a Nissan Micra, happened on the A70, Ayr Road, in Rigside at about 10am on Monday.

Police Scotland said the 29-year-old driver of the Vauxhall van was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin had been informed, they added.

Sgt Craig McDonald said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Those in the Volkswagen van were uninjured, officers said, while a woman travelling in the Nissan was taken to University Hospital Wishaw for treatment after suffering a non-life threatening injury.

Sgt McDonald said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances which led to this incident and I would urge any witnesses who have not yet spoken to an officer to come forward.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone with dashcam or any other footage which could help our inquiries.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 0721 of 10 January, 2022.”