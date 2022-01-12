Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Teenage boy charged over hate crime incident at newsagents

By Press Association
January 12 2022, 7.12pm
A 13-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a hate crime following an incident at a newsagents in Dundee (David Cheskin/PA)
A 13-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a hate crime following an incident at a newsagents in Dundee (David Cheskin/PA)

A teenager has been charged in connection with a hate crime at a newsagents.

The incident happened on Sunday at the premises in Arbroath Road in Dundee.

Following an investigation, a 13-year-old boy was identified and reported to the Youth Justice Assessor.

According to Police Scotland, a hate crime happens when a person takes a dislike or shows prejudice towards someone’s disability, race, religion, sexual orientation or transgender identity, and when the crime is motivated, wholly or partly, by malice or ill will.

These five groups, or “protected characteristics”, are covered by the hate crime legislation in Scotland.

However, a victim of hate crime does not necessarily always fall into one of these groups, police said.

Anyone who feels they have been subject to hate crime can report to police by calling 999 in an emergency or 101 in a non-emergency.

They can also report it in-person at any police station, or by filling out a form on the Police Scotland website.

