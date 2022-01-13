Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scottish charity Mary’s Meals expands to feed hungry children in Yemen

By Press Association
January 13 2022, 12.02am
Children in Yemen with food from Mary's Meals (Mary's Meals)
Children in Yemen with food from Mary’s Meals (Mary’s Meals)

A Scottish charity has started helping feed children in Yemen, one of the world’s poorest countries and one which has been blighted by years of conflict and poverty.

Mary’s Meals, which was set up in an Argyll shed and now feeds hungry schoolchildren in some of the world’s poorest countries, said on Thursday it was now working in the war-torn nation and is supporting thousands of youngsters every day when they go to school.

Magnus MacFarlane-Barrow, the charity’s founder, said: “Given that Yemen can be described as the biggest humanitarian crisis in the world, and so many children are suffering, we are delighted to begin serving our daily school meals there – meeting the immediate need of the hungry child and, crucially, at the same time, enabling their education.”

In Yemen, the charity said it was now serving substantial and nutritious pitta bread sandwiches, filled with various ingredients to suit local tastes alongside fruit and vegetables to more than 4,000 children at four schools every school day.

Founder of Mary's Meals outside his shed
Founder Magnus MacFarlane-Barrow outside the original Mary’s Meals shed (Mary’s Meals)

Mary’s Meals, which also works in countries including Malawi, Haiti, Ethiopia, Syria and South Sudan, said it hoped that the promise of a daily meal would attract children to the classroom, where they can receive an education that can, in the future, be their ladder out of poverty.

Late last year, the charity announced donations made to the Mary’s Meals would be doubled until January 31 as part of its Double the Love campaign, with up to £1.6m available.

Mr MacFarlane-Barrow said: “Feeding children in Yemen is an important moment in our mission but we are always thinking of the next child waiting for our nutritious meals.”

It is working with Yemen Aid to feed children in the al Mansoora district of Aden – a region the charity said was particularly vulnerable.

Many people in Yemen had to flee their homes in search of safety since the conflict began more than five years ago, and the number of school-age children not in education has doubled and many have to work to survive.

