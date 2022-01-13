Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Elderly man dies following collision involving car and tractor

By Press Association
January 13 2022, 8.54am
The road was closed for more than eight hours after the crash (Joe Giddens/PA)
A 78-year-old man has died following a crash involving a car and a tractor.

The collision happened on the the A96 at Auldearn near Nairn in the Highlands at around 5pm on Wednesday.

The driver of the car, a Mercedes A250, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor was not injured.

Police are appealing for information about the incident and asked anyone who was travelling in the area at the time to contact them.

Sergeant Ewan Calder said: “At this time, our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased, following their tragic loss.

“As we continue our inquiries, we’d ask anyone with information or any potential dashcam footage to please come forward.

“If you were in the area or believe you may have seen either of the vehicles prior to the incident, you can speak with officers on 101, quoting incident 2255 of 12 January.”

The road was closed for more than eight hours following the crash as officers carried out an investigation at the scene.

