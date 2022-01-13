Man accused of murdering Dutch crime blogger at sex club to face trial

An error occurred. Please try again.

A man accused of shooting dead a Dutch crime writer is expected to go on trial next month.

Christopher Hughes, 33, of Glasgow, faces three charges which span an eight-year period between December 2011 and January 2020.

Hughes is accused of killing crime blogger Martin Kok, 49, at the Boccaccio sex club near Amsterdam on December 8 2016. It is also alleged that he attempted to murder Mr Kok earlier that same day.

During the 28-minute virtual hearing at the High Court in Edinburgh on Thursday, Donald Findlay QC, acting on Hughes’ behalf; Alex Prentice QC, prosecuting; and Judge Lady Scott, discussed how the case would proceed.

The trial against Hughes is expected to begin next month, and is listed to take place before a jury at the High Court in Glasgow.

Hughes is also accused of being involved in the importation and supply of cocaine between December 2011 and January 2020.

It is alleged that he was in possession of firearms and firearm accessories for the purpose of supplying them to others, and for using them to commit acts of violence.

He is also accused of engaging in various other activities associated with serious organised crime, including leasing property and buying vehicles under false names, storing and concealing money, and transporting money, drugs and firearms.

Hughes denies all the charges.