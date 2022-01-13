Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Scotland

Man accused of murdering Dutch crime blogger at sex club to face trial

By Press Association
January 13 2022, 2.29pm
Preparations for the trial of Christopher Hughes were heard at the High Court in Edinburgh (Andrew Milligan)
A man accused of shooting dead a Dutch crime writer is expected to go on trial next month.

Christopher Hughes, 33, of Glasgow, faces three charges which span an eight-year period between December 2011 and January 2020.

Hughes is accused of killing crime blogger Martin Kok, 49, at the Boccaccio sex club near Amsterdam on December 8 2016. It is also alleged that he attempted to murder Mr Kok earlier that same day.

During the 28-minute virtual hearing at the High Court in Edinburgh on Thursday, Donald Findlay QC, acting on Hughes’ behalf; Alex Prentice QC, prosecuting; and Judge Lady Scott, discussed how the case would proceed.

The trial against Hughes is expected to begin next month, and is listed to take place before a jury at the High Court in Glasgow.

Hughes is also accused of being involved in the importation and supply of cocaine between December 2011 and January 2020.

It is alleged that he was in possession of firearms and firearm accessories for the purpose of supplying them to others, and for using them to commit acts of violence.

He is also accused of engaging in various other activities associated with serious organised crime, including leasing property and buying vehicles under false names, storing and concealing money, and transporting money, drugs and firearms.

Hughes denies all the charges.

