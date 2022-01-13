Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Police appeal after woman hit by car and killed in South Lanarkshire

By Press Association
January 13 2022, 10.56pm
Police are appealing for witnesses after a 55-year-old woman died when a car struck her in South Lanarkshire on Thursday evening (David Cheskin/PA)
Police area appealing for witnesses after a woman was killed when a car hit her in South Lanarkshire.

The 55-year-old woman was struck by the vehicle on Croftfoot Road near Rutherglen at about 6.35pm on Thursday.

Emergency services attended, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant Adnan Alam from Motherwell Road Policing said: “Inquiries into this incident are at an early stage.

“It has happened on a busy road, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time or has dashcam footage from the scene to get in touch via 101 quoting incident reference number 2816 of January 13 2022.”

