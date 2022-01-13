Pensioner, 80, dies after being struck by car in Lanarkshire

An error occurred. Please try again.

An 80-year-old man has died after being hit by a car in Lanarkshire.

The pensioner was killed after the vehicle struck him on Whifflet Street in Coatbridge at about 7.20pm on Thursday.

Emergency services attended, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Earlier on Thursday, a 55-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a car on Croftfoot Road near Rutherglen at about 6.35pm.

Police are appealing for witnesses to both incidents.

Sergeant John Tait from Motherwell Road Policing said: “Sadly two fatal road crashes have occurred in the region in a short space of time.

“We are looking to speak to anyone who was in the Whifflet Street area at the time or has dashcam footage of the incident to get in touch via 101 quoting incident reference number 2982 of 13 January 2022.”

Sergeant Adnan Alam from the same unit said inquiries into the Rutherglen crash involving the woman are at an early stage.

He added: “It has happened on a busy road, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time or has dashcam footage from the scene to get in touch via 101 quoting incident reference number 2816 of January 13 2022.”