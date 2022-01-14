Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Tributes paid to ‘truly loyal’ dog Greyfriars Bobby 150 years after his death

By Press Association
January 14 2022, 3.26pm Updated: January 14 2022, 3.58pm
Piper Jennifer Hutcheon plays as pupils Arthur Rudd and Imogen Piper lay flowers at the graveside (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Piper Jennifer Hutcheon plays as pupils Arthur Rudd and Imogen Piper lay flowers at the graveside (Andrew Milligan/PA)

He was one of Scotland’s most faithful companions and on Friday tributes were paid to Greyfriars Bobby, the dog who would not leave his master’s side even after death.

At the sound of Edinburgh’s one o’clock gun, the legend of Bobby was remembered at his grave in the city’s Greyfriars Kirkyard, 150 years after the loyal dog died.

Seven-year-olds Imogen Piper and Arthur Rudd, from nearby George Heriot’s School, laid a posy in memory of Bobby as piper Jennifer Hutcheon, 72, played a specially written tribute to him.

150th anniversary of the death of Greyfriars Bobby
Piper Jennifer Hutcheon played a tribute to Greyfriars Bobby (Andrew Milligan/PA)

In the flowers laid by the primary three pupils, on behalf of the Dogs Trust charity, the 16-year-old Skye terrier was described as a “truly loyal companion and a great ambassador for Edinburgh”.

The legend of Greyfriars Bobby is that he belonged to night-watchman John Gray, who took on the dog to keep him company through the long nights.

But Mr Gray contracted tuberculosis, and died of the disease on February 15, 1858.

Bobby refused to leave his owner’s side, and until his own death on January 14, 1872 he would stay by Mr Gray’s graveside, even in the most treacherous weather conditions.

Alastair Morrison, head of George Heriot’s Junior School, said Greyfriars Bobby continues to play a “significant and meaningful part” in the culture of Edinburgh.

“You rarely go past the statue here without a throng of tourists from all sorts of different parts of the world, and quite right too,” he said.

“Greyfriars Bobby epitomised loyalty, dedication, and there’s no surprise that dogs are of course man’s best friend.”

150th anniversary of the death of Greyfriars Bobby
Pupils from George Heriot’s School joined the ceremony to mark 150th anniversary of the death of Greyfriars Bobby (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Jack Johnstone, from the Dogs Trust, said Bobby “symbolises everything that dogs can bring to the lives of humans, not only as pets but members of our family”.

Greyfriars Kirk first opened its doors on Christmas Day in 1620, and last year celebrated its 400th anniversary.

There are many notable people buried in the kirkyard, including James Hutton, considered the father of modern geology, and William McGonagall, famous for being considered the “worst poet” in history.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]