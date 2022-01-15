Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man seriously injured in Glasgow incident

By Press Association
January 15 2022, 1.14pm
Police are appealing for information (David Cheskin/PA)
Police are appealing for information (David Cheskin/PA)

A man has been found seriously injured in a street in Glasgow.

The 31-year-old was found in Barony Drive, Baillieston, just after midnight on Saturday.

He is being treated at Glasgow Royal Infirmary and Police Scotland are appealing for information on how he was injured.

A number of people posted on social media saying there was a large police presence in the area.

A police spokesperson said: “About 12.10am on Saturday January 15, officers were called to Barony Drive, Glasgow, after a 31-year-old man was found with serious injuries.

“Emergency services attended and the man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, before being transferred to Glasgow Royal Infirmary, where he is being treated.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish how this man came about his injuries and anyone with any information is asked to contact police via 101, quoting incident number 0014 of Saturday January 15 2022.”

