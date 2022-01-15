Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Investigations into mystery Edinburgh ‘environmental smell’

By Press Association
January 15 2022, 8.12pm
There have been reports of a strange smell in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)
There have been reports of a strange smell in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

Investigations are under way after reports of a mysterious “environmental smell” across parts of Edinburgh.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) sent two fire engines to St Andrew Square at 4.15pm on Saturday following reports of a suspected gas leak.

Scottish Gas Networks (SGN) went to the scene to investigate, but said there was not a gas leak.

Some people took to social media to voice their concerns, with one tweeting “Edinburgh stinking of gas”, while another queried: “What’s the weird smell in Edinburgh New Town?”

SGN tweeted: “The environmental smell in Edinburgh is moving from EH15 to the town centre.

“We’re experiencing a high number of calls and our engineers are carrying out checks at various locations.

“The smell in the air isn’t being caused by gas, but if you have safety concerns call 0800 111 999.”

Earlier in the afternoon, SGN said that engineers were on site in the EH15 area of Edinburgh where there was an environmental smell in the air, but that the smell in the air was not caused by gas.

