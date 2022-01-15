Investigations into mystery Edinburgh ‘environmental smell’

An error occurred. Please try again.

Investigations are under way after reports of a mysterious “environmental smell” across parts of Edinburgh.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) sent two fire engines to St Andrew Square at 4.15pm on Saturday following reports of a suspected gas leak.

Scottish Gas Networks (SGN) went to the scene to investigate, but said there was not a gas leak.

The environmental smell in Edinburgh is moving from EH15 to the town centreWe're experiencing a high number of calls and our engineers are carrying out checks at various locations. The smell in the air isn't being caused by gas, but if you have safety concerns call 0800 111 999 pic.twitter.com/3rZ1oAlFLb — SGN (@SGNgas) January 15, 2022

Some people took to social media to voice their concerns, with one tweeting “Edinburgh stinking of gas”, while another queried: “What’s the weird smell in Edinburgh New Town?”

Earlier in the afternoon, SGN said that engineers were on site in the EH15 area of Edinburgh where there was an environmental smell in the air, but that the smell in the air was not caused by gas.