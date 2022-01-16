Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Injured man in Glasgow was shot in targeted attack, police say

By Press Association
January 16 2022, 10.54am
Police have appealed for information (David Cheskin/PA)
Police have appealed for information (David Cheskin/PA)

A man who was found injured in Glasgow was shot in a “targeted attack”, police have said.

The 31-year-old was found seriously injured on Barony Drive in Ballieston during the early hours of Saturday.

The incident led to parts of the area being cordoned off by police, though roads are expected to reopen on Sunday.

Extra police patrols will take place and detectives have appealed for information.

Detective Inspector Andy Wright said: “Following enquiries, we are now able to confirm that this man was shot in the Barony Drive area shortly before he was found.

“This was a targeted attack and the 31-year-old man would appear to be the intended victim, however we realise that such incidents do cause alarm.

“The roads in the area will be opened today, however we will have increased patrols thereafter and I would like to reassure the local community that everything is being done to trace whoever is responsible.

“We would ask anyone with any information to get in touch with us, if you were in the area at the time and have not already spoken to police, we would urge you to come forward.

“You may have information that can help us.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0014 of Saturday January 15.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

