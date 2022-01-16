Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thieves on ‘distinctive’ mountain bikes raid jewellery store

By Press Association
January 16 2022, 3.32pm
Police are appealing for information after a jewellers was raided on Saturday (David Cheskin/PA)
Police are appealing for information after a jewellers was raided on Saturday (David Cheskin/PA)

Thieves on mountain bikes have raided a jewellers in South Lanarkshire.

The window of the premises on Union Street, Larkhall was smashed and a number of items of jewellery were stolen at around 4.30pm on Saturday.

The suspects, who were riding white mountain bikes and wearing dark clothing, made off towards Academy Street.

Police are appealing for information about the incident.

Detective Inspector Susie Cairns, of Cambuslang CID, said: “Thankfully nobody was hurt, however, this type of crime has a massive impact on the businesses who become victim.

“We are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident to get in touch with police so we can trace those responsible.

“The suspects were on distinctive mountain bikes so you may have seen them in the area near the time of the break-in.

“Please have a think back, were you on Union Street on Saturday afternoon?”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police via 101, quoting incident number 2349 of Saturday January 15, 2022 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.

