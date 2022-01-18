Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Girl, 12, in critical condition after being hit by car

By Press Association
January 18 2022, 2.08pm
Police Scotland has launched an appeal after a 12-year-old girl was struck by a car in the Falkirk area (David Cheskin/PA)
Police Scotland has launched an appeal after a 12-year-old girl was struck by a car in the Falkirk area (David Cheskin/PA)

A 12-year-old girl is in a critical condition after she was hit by a car in Falkirk.

The child was struck by a Ford Focus when she was crossing King Street, near to its junction with Union Street in Stenhousemuir on Monday at about 3pm.

Police and ambulance attended and the young pedestrian was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

She was later transferred to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where hospital staff have described her condition as critical.

Officers are yet to confirm whether the driver, a 35-year-old man, was injured in the crash.

Police Scotland has since launched an appeal for witnesses to the incident.

Sergeant David Ross said: “This is a busy area and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash who has not yet spoken to police to contact us.

“I would also appeal to drivers on the road at the time who have dash-cam footage to come forward too.

“Anyone with information that may assist our investigation into this crash should contact 101 with reference number 1792 of January 17.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]