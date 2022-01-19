Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Woman, 55, killed in crash named

By Press Association
January 19 2022, 4.14pm
The crash occurred in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire, last week (Jane Barlow/PA)
The crash occurred in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire, last week (Jane Barlow/PA)

A woman who died in a fatal crash in South Lanarkshire has been named by police.

Angela Marshall, from the Rutherglen area, died in the crash in the town on January 13, Police Scotland said on Wednesday.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Croftfoot Road following the crash at 6.35pm, but the 55-year-old was pronounced dead.

Angela Marshall
Angela Marshall, 55, died in the crash (Police Scotland/PA)

Sergeant Adnan Alam, from Motherwell Road Policing, said: “Our thoughts are with Angela’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Inquiries into the circumstance surrounding the crash continue.

“Anyone who can assist and has not been in touch with us, particularly if they have dashcam footage, is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 2816 of January 13.”

