Girl seriously injured in disturbance involving up to 16 people

A teenage girl was left seriously injured following a disturbance involving up to 16 people.

The incident happened in the Haldane Place area of East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, at around 8pm on Sunday January 16.

Police Scotland said the teenager was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Appeal following disturbance in East Kilbride We are appealing for information following a disturbance in East Kilbride. The incident took place around 8pm on Sunday, 16 January, 2022 in the Haldane Place area. More information:https://t.co/UNNPxMVs5g pic.twitter.com/RWvGFlfEfI — Lanarkshire Police (@Lanarkshire_Pol) January 20, 2022

Detective Constable Shemain Murphy said: “We are appealing to members of the public who may be able to assist with our inquiries into this disturbance.

“A 16-year-old has sustained serious injuries and we believe between 13 and 16 people were involved.

“I would ask if you were in the area at the time or witnessed this incident that you come forward and speak to police.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 3037 of January 16.