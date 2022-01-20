Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hospitality firm launches loan scheme for staff hit by Covid slump

By Press Association
January 20 2022, 4.18pm
An empty Grassmarket in Edinburgh on Hogmanay as large-scale celebrations were cancelled (PA)
A Scottish hospitality firm has launched an interest-free loan to help staff left out of pocket by the slump in revellers celebrating the festive season after coronavirus restrictions were introduced.

Signature Group, which employs 580 staff across its 20 Scottish venues, will offer loans of up to £500 to its hourly-paid employees after the sector was hit by rules at what would normally be its busiest time of year.

Louise MacLean, business development director at the Edinburgh-based firm, said: “January is never an easy month financially and we recognise that January 2022 is going to be particularly tough on the back of a December where, for many, hours, pay and tips did not reach levels of previous years due to Covid restrictions.”

New Year’s Eve
Edinburgh’s Hogmanay street party was cancelled, with many staying at home to celebrate instead (Jane Barlow/PA)

The firm, which runs venues including the Cold Town House in Edinburgh’s Grassmarket and The Spiritualist in Glasgow, said staff hours had taken a hit because of the restrictions, with pay and tips down for many as a result.

Ms MacLean said: “We hope this new initiative will go some way to supporting those who need it most during one of the most challenging times for our industry.”

While pubs were able to open, social distancing requirements introduced on Boxing Day by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has severely limited the number of people allowed inside venues.

Pubs and other venues serving alcohol are required to offer table service only, and ensure a one-metre distance between groups of guests.

