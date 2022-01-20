Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Body of missing pensioner found in canal

By Press Association
January 20 2022, 10.40pm
Police said they were not treating the death as suspicious (Jane Barlow/PA)
Police said they were not treating the death as suspicious (Jane Barlow/PA)

The body of a missing man has been found in the Union Canal, Police Scotland have said.

Linlithgow pensioner Jack Brown was reported missing to police on Thursday, with officers launching a search for the 83-year-old whose welfare they were “growing increasingly concerned for”.

He was last seen alive in Preston Road at about 4.15pm, but just five hours later his body was found in the Union Canal near the West Lothian town.

Jack Brown
The body of Jack Brown was found on Thursday (Police Scotland/PA)

Formal identification is still to take place, but officers have said they have made his family aware of the discovery.

Police Scotland said they were not treating the death as suspicious, and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier