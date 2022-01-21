Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man dies following crash involving car and lorry

By Press Association
January 21 2022, 8.50am
Police are appealing for information after the fatal crash (Joe Giddens/PA)
Police are appealing for information after the fatal crash (Joe Giddens/PA)

A man has died following a crash involving a car and a lorry.

The collision happened on the A90 eastbound carriageway close to Inchture, near Dundee, at around 2.15pm on Thursday.

Police said the 27-year old man driving the Citroen C1 car, who was the only person in the vehicle, died at the scene.

The HGV driver was not injured.

Police are appealing for information about the crash.

Inspector Greg Burns, of Dundee’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with family and friends of the man who died. We are carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

“I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage, to contact us as soon as possible.

“Lane one of the eastbound carriageway was closed for a number of hours and I would like to thank motorists for their patience while we carried out our investigation into this serious collision.

“Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1725 of 20 January 2022.”

