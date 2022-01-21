Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Scotland

Sepa chief executive resigns after ‘conduct allegations’

By Press Association
January 21 2022, 3.37pm
Terry A’Hearn has resigned as Sepa’s chief executive (Scottish Water/PA)
Terry A'Hearn has resigned as Sepa's chief executive

The boss of a key environmental body has quit his post after allegations were made about his conduct.

Terry A’Hearn stepped down as chief executive of the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) on Friday “following conduct allegations”, it said.

The agency said it would not comment on what those allegations are.

Bob Downes, chairman of the board, said: “Following conduct allegations, Terry A’Hearn has stepped down and left his position.

Autumn Weather 2015 – River Tweed – Scottish Borders
Terry A’Hearn has stepped down with immediate effect (PA)

“Sepa has a clear code of conduct and takes conduct allegations very seriously indeed. In order to protect anonymity, Ssepa is unable to comment further.”

Mr Downes said the recruitment of a new chief executive will begin soon, with Jo Green, its chief officer, becoming acting chief executive supported by the agency’s management team.

Mr A’Hearn became Sepa’s chief executive in April 2015, and before then he was the boss of the Northern Ireland Environment Agency.

