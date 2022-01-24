Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Care bosses hope to take on new worker for each day of 2022

By Press Association
January 24 2022, 12.02am
Bosses at a Scottish care-at-home provider are looking to recruit 365 new staff over 2022 – one for each day of the year (Aaron Chown/PA)
A company that provides care at home is aiming to more than double its staff this year by recruiting one new worker for each day of 2022.

Scottish firm HRM Homecare Services already employs 300 staff, but wants to take on an additional 365 new workers over the coming 12 months.

The Ayrshire-based company has now launched its HRM365 campaign to boost its workforce.

The care sector is currently facing a shortage of workers, with staff problems exacerbated by both Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic.

To help deal with shortage of workers HRM Homecare Services teamed up with the Princes Trust to provide free job training to young adults. (Peter Devlin/Princes Trust/PA)

However, to cope with increasing demand, the company has already increased its workforce by 20%, with staff numbers rising from 246 to 300 over the the course of the pandemic.

The new roles will mainly be frontline positions providing care at home across areas including  Ayrshire, Falkirk, Glasgow, North and South Lanarkshire, East Renfrewshire, Renfrewshire, and East Dunbartonshire.

However, the company is also looking to take on others including operations managers, service managers and care coordinators.

Managing director, Lynn Laughland, said that the coming year “is shaping up to be the biggest 12 months in the 27-year history of HRM Homecare”.

She said: “We are experiencing significant growth and, as a result, there are huge opportunities for people who would like to establish a career in care for themselves.

“We have invested significantly in the quality of our services, and as a result we are experiencing a growing demand for them.

“Fundamentally, we want to help people improve their quality of life and live well in their own homes, but our aim is also to be first choice as an employer for people who want to work in social care.”

The new recruitment campaign comes after the company teamed up with the Princes Trust in Scotland to provide free job training to five young adults – with Ms Laughland hailing this as “a great example of a collaborative approach to solving the recruitment crisis in the care sector”.

