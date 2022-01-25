Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Scotland

Man, 74, dies in crash on A90

By Press Association
January 25 2022, 10.42pm Updated: January 26 2022, 12.00am
A man has died in a crash on the A90 near Ellon on Tuesday (David Cheskin/PA)
A man has died in a crash on the A90 near Ellon on Tuesday (David Cheskin/PA)

An elderly man has died in a crash on the A90 in Aberdeenshire.

The 74-year-old, from Aberdeen, was driving a blue Volkswagen T-Roc car when he collided with a white curtain sided HGV at the Tipperty junction, near Ellon, at about 5.20pm on Tuesday.

Emergency services attended but the pensioner was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two passengers in the Volkswagen, both women, were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to be treated for injuries.

The driver of the HGV was uninjured.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the crash to establish what happened.

Sergeant Chris Smith of the North East Road Policing Unit said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have seen either vehicle around the time of the collision or have dashcam footage to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2472 25th January, 2022.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved at this time”.

At about 10.30pm, officers said the A90 was still closed to southbound traffic at Tipperty Junction.

Motorists in the area have been warned travel times may take longer than expected due to the crash, and they have been advised to follow a diversion route that can be found on the Traffic Scotland website.

No further updates have been given about when the A90 will reopen.

