Man, 74, dies in crash on A90

An elderly man has died in a crash on the A90 in Aberdeenshire.

The 74-year-old, from Aberdeen, was driving a blue Volkswagen T-Roc car when he collided with a white curtain sided HGV at the Tipperty junction, near Ellon, at about 5.20pm on Tuesday.

Emergency services attended but the pensioner was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two passengers in the Volkswagen, both women, were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to be treated for injuries.

UPDATE❗️⌚️20:15#A90 CLOSED⛔️ The A90 remains CLOSED southbound at Tipperty due to a serious RTC. Please use diversion: https://t.co/SIcLhfPyYV and expect longer than normal journey times.@NETrunkRoads @AberdeenTravel @ARL_AWPR pic.twitter.com/lRMEEc9QWp — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 25, 2022

The driver of the HGV was uninjured.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the crash to establish what happened.

Sergeant Chris Smith of the North East Road Policing Unit said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have seen either vehicle around the time of the collision or have dashcam footage to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2472 25th January, 2022.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved at this time”.

At about 10.30pm, officers said the A90 was still closed to southbound traffic at Tipperty Junction.

Motorists in the area have been warned travel times may take longer than expected due to the crash, and they have been advised to follow a diversion route that can be found on the Traffic Scotland website.

No further updates have been given about when the A90 will reopen.