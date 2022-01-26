Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
MSPs keen to hear from Scots affected by the stigma of poverty

By Press Association
January 26 2022, 12.03am
MSPs are to examine the stigma that ‘traps people in poverty’ (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A new inquiry by MSPs is to “dig deeper” into the stigma suffered by Scots living in poverty.

Members of Holyrood’s Cross-Party Group on Poverty are to carry out the work, and are keen hear from those affected about their experiences.

It comes after academics, including Professor Imogen Tyler, of Lancaster University, Professor Tracy Shildrick from Newcastle University and Dr Greig Inglis of the University of the West of Scotland, told how stigma can portray those on low incomes as being “undeserving” of support.

This stigma can then be linked to mental health and lower levels of wellbeing, the cross-party group was told.

Pam Duncan Glancy says the stigma associated with poverty can cause ‘real pain’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

Pam Duncan-Glancy, the deputy convenor of the cross-party group, said: “Stigma is not only unfair and causes real pain for people, it stops people accessing the essential support they need. That traps people in poverty.

“People in Scotland living in poverty need support and action, not blame and suspicion. They have seen far too little support for far too long.

“If we’re to reduce poverty in Scotland, we have to end the stigma of it, and take down all barriers to getting support.

“I am pleased the Cross-Party Group on Poverty have created an opportunity to dig deeper on this. This will give us a clearer idea of how to break down barriers – and empower people to speak up and reach out when they require support.”

Meanwhile, campaigner Peter Kelly, Director of the Poverty Alliance, stated: “Too many people living on low incomes across Scotland face challenges and barriers because of the stigma associated with poverty.

“This can impact on the kind of support people are able to access, the treatment by public services, the media and the wider public and, most importantly, on individual mental health and wellbeing.

“The Cross-Party Group on Poverty’s new inquiry offers the opportunity to explore some of the drivers of poverty-related stigma as well as, importantly, what the solutions are.

“Critical to the success of the inquiry will be the involvement of people with experience of poverty, who will help shape the inquiry’s findings and key recommendations.”

