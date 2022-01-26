Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Second man charged over house fire death of John Dalziel

By Press Association
January 26 2022, 12.01pm
John Dalziel died after a house fire at his home in Paisley in May 2020 (Police Scotland/PA)
A second man has been charged in connection with the house fire which claimed the life of John Dalziel in Paisley in May 2021.

Mr Dalziel, 47, died in hospital after he was pulled from the house in the Renfrewshire town’s Whites Bridge Avenue.

On Wednesday, Police Scotland said they had charged a second man in connection with his death, and that the 57-year-old is set to appear before Paisley Sheriff Court later.

A 38-year-old man has already been charged in connection with the death and appeared in court in May 2021.

Mr Dalziel was found inside the property by emergency services on May 6 after they were alerted to the blaze.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, but died a short time later.

