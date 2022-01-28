Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police warning over capsules after five young people are taken ill

By Press Association
January 28 2022, 11.18am
Police are investigating after five young people were taken ill (David Cheskin/PA)
Authorities are urging people to beware of capsules containing an unknown substance after five pupils became unwell at a halls of residence.

Police are investigating after five young people fell ill at Papdale Halls of Residence in Kirkwall, Okrney, on Wednesday.

Two were taken to hospital but were discharged on Thursday evening.

Orkney Islands Council is urging parents and carers to ask their children if they have an unknown substance in their possession, in particular, a clear capsule that may contain a brown or other coloured liquid.

The council said: “It is important that anyone with such a capsule hands it over to their parents, the school, an appropriate adult or the police and not to ingest it.

“It’s vital that we all work together to ensure our young people are made aware of the potential dangers of taking substances that they are not familiar with.”

The local authority added: “We are asking for parental support to assist in dealing with this situation and want to stress that this is not about punishment, this is about the health and wellbeing of our young people at this time.”

Papdale Halls of Residence provides accommodation for secondary school students from both the north and south isles to enable them to study at Kirkwall Grammar School.

The council said it will be working with the police, NHS Orkney and the Orkney Drugs Dog charity to “further educate and engage with students throughout Orkney schools about the dangers of substance misuse”.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police Scotland officers are liaising with NHS Orkney and Orkney Islands Council after five pupils took unwell at the Papdale Halls of Residence in Kirkwall on Wednesday 26 January 2022.”

The force added: “A joint investigation is ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and inquiries are ongoing.”

