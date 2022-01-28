Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Man arrested after blaze at flats

By Press Association
January 28 2022, 11.50am
Firefighters went to the scene on Thursday evening (Jane Barlow/PA)
Firefighters went to the scene on Thursday evening (Jane Barlow/PA)

One man has been arrested following a blaze at a block of flats in Livingston.

Emergency services were called to the four-storey building in the town’s Katherine Street on Thursday night after the fire started in a ground floor flat.

After the 999 call came in at 8.35pm, the fire service sent 15 engines to the scene, as well as three height appliances and specialist resources, to battle the blaze.

Police said that one person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation but did not require hospital treatment, and everyone inside the flats left safely.

The force said that a 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with alleged wilful fire-raising and police inquiries are ongoing.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 8.35pm on Thursday January 27 to reports of a fire within a ground floor flat in a four-storey building in Katherine Street, Livingston.”

The last fire appliance left the scene at 10.49am on Friday.

Police Scotland said a number of residents required alternative accommodation.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier