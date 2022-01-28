Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jewellery and money stolen during high-value break-in

By Press Association
January 28 2022, 12.40pm
Police are investigating the burglary in Renfrew (David Cheskin/PA)
Traditional Chinese style jewellery worth a five-figure sum has been stolen during a break-in at a house.

A four-figure sum of money was also stolen from the property in Cockles Loan, Renfrew, between 4pm and 6.30pm on Wednesday.

No-one was in the house at the time.

Police are keen to trace a man who was seen entering a car parked near the address at about 5.30pm that day.

Detective Inspector Iain Ross, of Renfrew CID, said: “Whilst the jewellery is of significant value – it is also of tremendous sentimental value to the owners who are understandably very upset by the theft.

“Officers are carrying out inquiries in the area and are checking CCTV. We are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously around the house between 11.30am and 6.30pm.

“We are particularly keen to trace a man seen in the area around 5.30pm entering a car, either an old-style Ford Fiesta or a black Audi estate car, parked near the address.

“Those two cars were in the area at the time and drove off down Cockles Loan towards the junction with Paisley Road.

“The man is described as white, 5ft 8in in height, slim build, in his late 20s, with short fair hair. He was wearing black trousers and a black polo top.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 0203 of January 27, 2022 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.

