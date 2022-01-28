Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

New rail boss ‘more provocative’ than former private operators, say unions

By Press Association
January 28 2022, 1.52pm Updated: January 28 2022, 3.04pm
Unions have hit out at the boss of the publicly owned company now running Scotland’s railways (Ross Brownlee/SNS/PA)
Unions have hit out at the boss of the publicly owned company now running Scotland’s railways (Ross Brownlee/SNS/PA)

Union leaders have criticised Scotland’s new railways boss, accusing the new publicly owned firm of treating its workers “in a more confrontational and provocative way than any of their failed private sector operators”.

Rail unions Aslef, RMT, TSSA and Unite claimed Chris Gibb, the chief executive of state-owned Scottish Rail Holdings, planned to “downgrade terms and conditions”, that the operator had rejected a no compulsory redundancy agreement, and had plans to cut staff rights to negotiate over pay.

In a joint statement on behalf of the four unions after they met with Mr Gibb, they said on Friday that “Scotland’s new rail operator has started their relationship with workers in a more confrontational and provocative way than any of their failed private operator predecessors – they must change their ways quickly”.

“To be threatened with compulsory redundancies and cuts to pay and conditions is an attack on key workers who have kept Scotland moving during the pandemic,” they added.

ScotRail train stock
Rail unions have criticised the boss of Scottish Rail Holdings (Jane Barlow/PA)

“We are bitterly disappointed that rather than meet in good faith and seek to rebuild industrial relations, Mr Gibb seems intent on repeating the mistakes of the past. This is not the type of publicly owned railway that Scotland needs or expects.

“The Scottish Government are now fully responsible for running Scotland’s Railways, Cabinet Secretary Michael Matheson must intervene now.”

Abellio is to be stripped of its ScotRail contract from April 1, when the franchise will be brought under state-control.

Staff will become part of the Scottish Government’s public pay policy, but the unions said this was “an attempt to undermine railway workers’ existing pay and negotiating terms and conditions”.

“All of this points to a plan to treat key workers as the key costs to cut and the Scottish Government must halt these tactics immediately,” the four unions demanded.

But a Transport Scotland spokesman said they “do not recognise this interpretation of the meeting”, and added that it was “disappointing that the union leaders have taken this approach which will cause misunderstanding and distress for their members”.

“Conversely, we welcome the recent engagement with the trade unions regarding the formal transfer to ScotRail Trains Limited on April 1. We are keen to ensure that every current member of ScotRail’s staff wishing to transfer to the new publicly controlled company with their current terms and conditions does so,” the spokesman said.

“Ongoing Tupe (regulations over the transfer of employees when a company is taken over) discussions will keep staff informed of all matters related to the transfer, including the ways public sector pay policy could be applied moving forward.

“This is a pay policy which continues to focus on sustainability, reducing inequalities and promoting wellbeing, in an extremely challenging fiscal context.”

ScotRail announced, earlier this month, that three ticket offices could close as part of changes which will affect more than 100 stations on the network.

On Monday, Scottish peak and off-peak regulated fares are to go up by another 3.8%, with peak prices rocketing by 38% since the start of 2012.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]