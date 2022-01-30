Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Man killed while walking on M8 motorway in early hours

By Press Association
January 30 2022, 1.20pm Updated: January 30 2022, 3.54pm
Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal collsiion on the M8 (Peter Byrne/PA)
Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal collsiion on the M8 (Peter Byrne/PA)

A man has died after being hit by a car as he walked along the M8 motorway, Police Scotland said.

The incident, involving a blue Seat Leon, happened on the westbound carriageway between Bathgate and Glasgow in North Lanarkshire at approximately 1.50am on Sunday morning.

The pedestrian was fatally injured and died at the scene near Chapelhall, while the car driver was unhurt but “very upset”, according to police.

After initially seeking to identify the man, officers have now been able to reach his next of kin.

They are also appealing for any witnesses to the fatal collision.

Sergeant John Tait said: “We are aware there were other vehicles, in particular an HGV lorry, travelling on the carriageway around the time of the incident, and I am asking the lorry driver and other motorists to contact us.

“They may not even be aware that an incident occurred but we would ask them to get in touch with us.

“In particular, I would ask anyone with dashcam devices to check their footage as it could hold images which could prove to be significant in our inquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0449 of January 30 2022.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]