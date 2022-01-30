Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stabbing in Glasgow flat sparks attempted murder investigation

By Press Association
January 30 2022, 1.54pm
Police Scotland have launched an attempted muder investigation after a man was stabbed in Glasgow (Peter Byrne/PA)
An attempted murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed in a Glasgow flat during what police suspect was a targeted attack.

The 31-year-old victim was found with stab wounds by emergency services in the home on Mingulay Street after a disturbance was reported on Saturday at 9pm.

Paramedics took the injured man to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where medical staff say he remains in a serious condition.

Police Scotland are treating the attack as attempted murder, although officers say they do not know what the motive could be.

The suspected culprit is described as being 6ft, of medium build and was wearing a dark tracksuit.

A silver car was also seen leaving the scene near the time of the attack and police are appealing for the occupants to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Nick Gribben said: “We believe this attack has been targeted towards the victim, however we do not know the motive for the attack.

“The injured man is in a serious condition in hospital and I am appealing to anyone who may have any information regarding this incident to contact us.

“In particular, I would ask motorists who were in the area or anyone with recording devices to check their footage.

“It’s possible it could have recorded something which would assist in our ongoing enquiries, so please do get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 4633 of January 29.

Alternatively, witnesses can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555.

